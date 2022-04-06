BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MHD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

