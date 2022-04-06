BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of MHD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
