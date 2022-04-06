BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.