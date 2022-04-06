BlackHat Hits One Day Volume of $141,813.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $141,813.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

