BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Marjorie Dickman Sells 16,194 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BB opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

