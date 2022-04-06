BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $369,982.34 and approximately $748.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.00487862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,005,730 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

