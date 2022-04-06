BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $91,995.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00377957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,030,302,327 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

