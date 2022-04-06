Bitcoin Private Price Hits $3.09 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $313.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00374261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00086590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.