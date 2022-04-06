Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 16,016 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Anthony D’adamio sold 1,294 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $15,515.06.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

BVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

