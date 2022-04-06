BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

