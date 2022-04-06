Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $574.85 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

