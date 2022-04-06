Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $194,218,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $572.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,823. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day moving average of $679.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

