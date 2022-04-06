Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,409,802.75 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BILL stock traded down $12.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,423. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.17.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
