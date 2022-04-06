Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,973,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,696,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TTE stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

