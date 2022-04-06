Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,870 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of BBAX stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

