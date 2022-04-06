Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 601.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,880,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 234,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

