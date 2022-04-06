Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

