Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

TRI opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

