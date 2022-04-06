Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 671,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

