Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

QSR stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.