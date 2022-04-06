Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 512 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

