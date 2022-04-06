Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 372,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

