Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GAM opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

