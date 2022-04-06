Berenberg Bank Increases Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target to GBX 350

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

TEG opened at GBX 262 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm has a market cap of £179.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.98.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

