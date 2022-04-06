Berenberg Bank Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 250

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:APF opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £394.64 million and a PE ratio of -102.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,321,967.21). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,328.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

