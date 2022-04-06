Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 28

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 22.85 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 23.83 ($0.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

