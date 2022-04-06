Begbies Traynor Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 116.48 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.00.

BEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.14) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

