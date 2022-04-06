Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to €500.00

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €585.00 ($642.86) to €500.00 ($549.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.33.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

