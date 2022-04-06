Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Beam has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00062780 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,172,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

