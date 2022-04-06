Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.48

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.48 ($55.47) and traded as high as €63.17 ($69.42). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €63.02 ($69.25), with a volume of 3,447,292 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.61.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)
