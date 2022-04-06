BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

BCML opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. BayCom has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BayCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BayCom by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

