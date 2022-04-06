Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $78.58

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.58, but opened at $76.26. Baxter International shares last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 62,372 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,159,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $21,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

