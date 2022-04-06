Barratt Developments plc Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2569 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

BTDPY opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.29) to GBX 832 ($10.91) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.25.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

