Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
