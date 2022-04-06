Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

