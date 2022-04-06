Barclays Trims Unilever (LON:ULVR) Target Price to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,600 ($60.33) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($55.08) to GBX 3,800 ($49.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,514 ($46.09) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,614.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,808.17. The firm has a market cap of £90.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

