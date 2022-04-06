Barclays Trims Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price to €10.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.01.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,550. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.