Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 158.15 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.43.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

