Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.81).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LMP stock opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 214.80 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.