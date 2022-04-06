Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

