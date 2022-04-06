Barclays Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $67.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of C opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 181,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

