Barclays Boosts Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 20

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 19 to SEK 20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 142,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $817.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

