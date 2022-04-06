Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 132,764 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 682.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 92,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 165,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

