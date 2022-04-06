Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 87,869 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 2,153,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.