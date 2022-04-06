Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

