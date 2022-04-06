Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80.
Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)
