Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BMI opened at $99.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.