AZEK (AZEK) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AZEK alerts:

This table compares AZEK and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 37.47 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.48

AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AZEK has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AZEK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 9 0 2.90 AZEK Competitors 116 669 789 40 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $44.90, indicating a potential upside of 87.24%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.