AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Lowered to €32.00 at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.46) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

AXA stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

