Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $276.71

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.71, but opened at $260.21. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $237.42, with a volume of 19,811 shares trading hands.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.