AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.78, but opened at 8.43. AvidXchange shares last traded at 8.21, with a volume of 4,616 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.31.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

