Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 20,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,223,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

