Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
About Avalon
